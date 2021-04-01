Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in northwest Ohio

Eight varieties of cookies are available this year!

TOLEDO, Ohio — We're only a few days in to 2021 and there's already good news to share: Girl Scout cookie season has officially kicked off!

From now until March 14, get your hands on these eight delicious cookie flavors:

• Thin Mints® (vegan)

• Samoas®

• Tagalongs®

• Trefoils®

• Do-Si-Dos®

• Lemon-Ups® (new last year)

• Toffe-tastic® (gluten-free)

• Girl Scout S'mores®

This year, the Girl Scouts will sell the cookies in socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe by using digital sales tools like the Digital Cookie online platform.

With Digital Cookie, customers can order and pay online and have their cookies shipped or delivered to them.

The Girl Scouts can also choose to go door-to-door to drop cookies off in contact-free ways like porch drop-offs.

You can purchase Girl Scout cookies by reaching out to a registered Girl Scout to find out how she's selling cookies safely this year. Socially-distanced cookie booths will be set up at local businesses in February and March, as well as virtual cookie booths and drive-through locations.