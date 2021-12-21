Ohio sibling band, winners of 'The Voice' share emotional journey behind-the-scenes as father battles cancer back home

While they take the time to watch over their dad, they plan to keep making him proud.

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — A week after winning big on the show "The Voice," three siblings from northwest Ohio are sharing some of the hardships they had to go through in their journey.

"Girl Named Tom" is now back with their family, just in time for the holidays, and they plan to make the most of it.

"It still feels very surreal. It kinda feels like another world that we were just in and this is completely different. But we love both of them so much," said Bekah Liechty, who is a group member of the band.

The trio of siblings and bandmates from "Girl Named Tom" are still trying to process the fact that they're the winners of "The Voice."

It's been somewhat of an emotional roller coaster for Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty.

While they spent the last few months competing in the national singing competition in Los Angeles, their father was fighting his own battle.

"He had terminal cancer. For the last many years. But recently, it's gotten worse. And so now he's in the hospital. And this last four or five days since we've been home, we've taken turns visiting him one at a time," said Caleb.

The group shared that part of their personal journey on social media before the big win, thanking their fans and supporters and disclosing what was happening to their family behind the scenes.

"...And just to share that, that's a part of real-life too, and not everything is rosy, you know. And as we're having successes, we're also having, like, sorrow at the same time. And to kinda like give people a look at that," said Bekah.

Their dad is now recovering at the University of Michigan Hospital.

While they take the time to watch over him, they plan to keep making him proud.

"We're definitely gonna take a couple of weeks and just let it soak in. Just focus on family time but then after the new year comes around we're ready to get back to work. We've got a lot of songs we've written in the past couple of years that we believe in," Joshua said.

The siblings will be working with producers and studios to release an album, and then take it on the road.

The band has also released a new Christmas song and video.