"Gift of Lights" drive-thru spreads holiday cheer despite winter chill in the air

Joe Gaverick, the owner of Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville, says it's a dream come true as they give back throughout the pandemic.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — With winter well on its way, families aren't letting it get in the way of their holiday cheer.

On Friday night, Indian Creek Zoo flipped the switched to its "Gift of Lights" drive-thru display and welcomed people from all around the area.

"I love snow very much. I love to, I love to do snowmen and throw snowball fights," said a little girl visiting India Creek Zoo when asked how she was preparing for the upcoming cold weather.

Some are clearly ready for the cold, but others, like Beth Carr who aren't.

"I'm personally not prepared. But I know parents with little ones are getting prepared. You know, getting out the gloves and the hats and the coats. And preparing for that snowfall," said Carr, who was visiting Indian Creek Zoo with her grandchild.

The families at Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville were being treated to the "Gift of Lights" drive-thru.

"Doing this was just a dream," said Joe Gaverick, the owner of Indian Creek Zoo.

The display includes two-million lights and it's the first of its kind for the zoo.

Gaverick says there are lots of good reasons to visit.

"Just have fun. And you can bring grandma and grandpa that don't want to walk. And if the baby falls asleep on the way home, that's okay too," said Gaverick.

Richard Brossia, is one of those grandpas who was surprised by his nephew and niece.

"We need stuff like this. Get away from everybody sick and everything. So that's nice," said Brossia.

And grandma Beth Carr says it's something special for the kids.

"Lot of lights. Actually, a lot of animals are out so when you go through there's a lot of animals that come right over to the fence," said Carr.

And as far as the cold goes?

Well, the Brossia family has some advice.

"More clothes," said Brossia.

"All my blankets," added his niece.

"I have all my blankets on my bed and then I just take my comfortable pajamas and put them on," said Richard's nephew.

Some of the money from the drive-thru will be given to several charity organizations.

The owner of Indian Creek Zoo says it's their way of giving back.

You can take a look at the "Gift of Lights" schedule here.

Or you can visit it's Facebook page here.