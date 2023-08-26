Man missing after going underwater in Silver Lake overnight

The Lenawee County sheriff's office says the man dove from a boat around 2:20 a.m. and failed to resurface.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Police are continuing to search for a 22-year-old Gibraltar, Michigan man on Saturday after they say he went under water and failed to come up in Silver Lake in Lenawee County overnight.



According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the man went missing around 2:20 a.m.

Witnesses say the man dove from a boat, which was traveling at a “fairly good speed”, before possibly being hit by the boat and going under the water.

The sheriff’s office says there were five people on the boat, including the missing man, when the incident happened.

When they failed to locate him, they called 911.



Dive crews from multiple law enforcement agencies have been engaged in a search for the man.

Police believe alcohol may have played a factor in the man’s disappearance.

If you have any information you are asked to call Sheriff Troy Bevier at 517-263-0524.

Silver Lake is north of Devil’s Lake in the Irish Hills area of Lenawee County.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

