Ghanbari launches #RideAlongAndLearn challenge, encouraging elected officials to gain appreciation of law enforcement

During a press conference Wednesday, Ohio State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) challenged key influencers to spend a shift riding along with law enforcement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on July 25, 2018.

Ohio State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) challenged elected officials Wednesday to gain a better understanding of the issues law enforcement officials face by riding along with them on a shift.

During a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse, Ghanbari launched a nationwide challenge called "#RideAlongAndLearn."

“The law enforcement community is being 'defunded through the demoralization of their profession,’” Ghanbari said. “I am challenging our elected officials and key influencers across the country to spend a shift on a ride-along with their local LEOs; it will provide an opportunity to gain an appreciation of their service, sacrifice, training and professionalism.”

Ghanbari said the idea for the challenge became clear following his own engagement with law enforcement officers, noting that he frequently rides entire shifts with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other entities throughout his district.

In 2020, Ghanbari completed a 36-hour State of Ohio volunteer firefighter course in an effort to gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by volunteer departments across the state.

Ghanbari said he is hopeful more public officials will participate in “ride-alongs” to help facilitate a better dialogue between lawmakers, citizens, law enforcement and other first responders.

“It’s a great idea to have elected officials do ride-alongs and understand what it's like,” President of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio Gary Wolske said. “I think it’s important for them to physically see what goes on during an officer's day-to-day work. It's a different and relevant perspective that will help policymakers at the local, state and national levels.”

You can watch Wednesday's press conference on the Ohio Channel by clicking here.