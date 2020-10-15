x
Get your exercise in while you exercise your right to vote with free rides from ToleGO

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, ToleGO is offering free bike rides to polling places throughout the city.
TOLEDO, Ohio — ToleGO bike share is offering city voters a chance to exercise more ways than one.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, ToleGO is offering free bike rides to polling places throughout the city.

ToleGO is joing the industry-wide campaign "Roll to the Polls" in  partnership  with the North  American  Bikeshare  Association(NABSA) and  its  members. 

“We  are excited to join NABSA, a leader  in  connecting  shared  micro-mobility providers,  to  help  overcome  transportation  barriers  on  election day  through  Roll  to the  Polls,”  said  Max  Smith,  CEO  of  Gotcha Mobility, the owner and operator of ToleGO.  “We  look  forward  to  helping  make  every vote count by providing accessible transportation to all.”

The  company  is making  its  bikes  completely  free  to  riders  to  cast  their ballots  with  promo  code  VOTE2020.  

Voters can go  here for more details.

