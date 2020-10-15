Get your exercise in while you exercise your right to vote with free rides from ToleGO

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, ToleGO is offering free bike rides to polling places throughout the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ToleGO bike share is offering city voters a chance to exercise more ways than one.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, ToleGO is offering free bike rides to polling places throughout the city.

ToleGO is joing the industry-wide campaign "Roll to the Polls" in partnership with the North American Bikeshare Association(NABSA) and its members.

“We are excited to join NABSA, a leader in connecting shared micro-mobility providers, to help overcome transportation barriers on election day through Roll to the Polls,” said Max Smith, CEO of Gotcha Mobility, the owner and operator of ToleGO. “We look forward to helping make every vote count by providing accessible transportation to all.”

The company is making its bikes completely free to riders to cast their ballots with promo code VOTE2020.