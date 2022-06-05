Get some plants for mom this mother’s day

The Natural Science Technology Center is hosting a plant sale. Stop by to grab a variety of organically grown flowers, vegetables, herbs and much more.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Still trying to find a perfect gift for mom? How about getting her some flowers and native plants all supporting students of the Natural Science Technology Center.

Starting today from noon until 6 p.m. you can pick up some flowers or plants just in time for Mother’s Day.

You’ll be able to get your hands on organic vegetables, herbs, native plants, trees, and flowers. Most of the plants and flowers that you’ll see at the sale are grown by students from the Natural Science Technology Center.

The Natural Science Technology Center is a career training center for high school students in the greater Toledo area that offers tuition-free agricultural science programming that focuses on careers with plants and animals.

All plants are raised using organic practices and the proceeds support the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter.