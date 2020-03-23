TOLEDO, Ohio — We're all at home, and let's be real, we're probably watching Netflix.

So why not get paid $1,000 to do it?

Internet advisor is sponsoring a contest where you watch the first two seasons of "Ozark."

That's 20 hours worth of content.

The Netflix crime drama is set in the Ozarks, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

After watching all 20 episodes, you'll complete a quiz on the show.

The winner will get one thousand dollars as well as some Ozark swag.

You can sign up here.

You have to fill out the form by March 27, which is when the third season of Ozark will be released.

