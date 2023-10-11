German couple travels to Michigan McDonald's to celebrate wedding

The guest of honor was, of course, Grimace.

CROSWELL, Michigan — It was a beautiful day for a wedding on Sunday. The groom looked dapper. The bride wore white. A purple hamburger monster caught the bouquet.

Mike and Kathi Haller, from Munich, Germany, had the traditional American wedding of their dreams.

After their ceremony, the couple traveled to the Croswell McDonald's location for a meal before their reception. The couple, along with 23 of their guests, dined on cheeseburgers, fries, McNuggets and Cokes.

The Hallers first visited the small Michigan town along Lake Huron back in 2016 to see a family friend. After their engagement, they knew they wanted the ultimate "United States" wedding day, they said.

“We love McDonald's. I think that that is clear,” said Mike. “Every country we visit has its own unique burger or meal, so we like to try everything. We've been to McDonald's in Japan, Israel, Italy, all over Europe and it's always fun because you have your standard meal that always feels home anywhere you are.”

The happy couple went through the drive-thru in style. They rolled up in a McDonald's Mustang with Grimace in the backseat.

“Just to have the opportunity to do something different for these people from a different part of the world, it’s just wholesome,” said the location's owner/operator Brian Dickendesher. “Having our customers see how much we are willing to do for anybody, it’s good for McDonald's and good for our community. Any opportunity to do things like this is something we don't take lightly.”

Next comes the honeymoon. The pair will be visiting more American destinations in the Midwest and the Northeast, with a stop in Washington D.C. We're guessing that includes some pitstops for fast food, too.

The Hallers left with numerous McDonald's-themed gifts, including a retro tie that Mike wore to the reception.

“I think when someone asks me about my favorite part of the wedding, one of the first things that will come up is McDonald's,” added Kathi. “The experience we had there was so unique and special. The next time I’m at a McDonald's, I will have these memories with me.”

We hope happily ever after begins at the golden arches. Cheers to the Hallers!

