Former finance director George Sarantou pulls petitions to run for Toledo mayor, city council

Sarantou stepped down from his role as finance director back in 2017.

TOLEDO, Ohio — George Sarantou, Toledo's former finance director, pulled petitions to run for mayor Tuesday morning.

Sarantou stepped down from his role as finance director back in 2017 after the city found $8.2 million in the budget sitting idle. Though he said during his resignation that he believed he was not "in any way, the cause of these issues."

In addition to his bid for mayor, the republican is also eyeing a run for city council.

"I'm carefully considering either one. Also, I want to get feedback from the citizenry and the voters and find out how they feel about that because I think that's important," Sarantou said. "Government should always be representative government in the United States. I think this is a golden opportunity to basically see what people think and how they think I can best serve the city."

Following Sarantou's announcement Tuesday, the Lucas County Democratic Party released this statement:

"Republican George Sarantou is a decent man and we welcome him to the campaign trail. His claim of financial expertise is tough to swallow. Toledoans should think twice before returning someone with a history of financial mismanagement back to City Hall. Remember, George’s tenure as Toledo’s Finance Director was a disaster. He resigned in disgrace after $8.2 million sat idle in city coffers without any clear explanation.

Democrats have a record of good fiscal management, investing in the things that matter to Toledo’s working families. We need Democratic leadership on City Council and in the Mayor’s office this year, not the failed Republican leadership of the Party of Trump -- like George Sarantou."

WTOL has reached out to the Lucas County Republican Party for comment, though calls were not immediately returned.