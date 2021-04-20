Ohio politicians, police, activists react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd.
Bystander video viewed around the world, and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods that night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Judge Peter Cahill later reinstated a third-degree murder charge against him.
The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial began deliberating after a full day of closing arguments on Monday. They ended at 8 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
Ohio politicians, police leaders and other figures chimed in on social media following the verdict.
Toledo Police Chief George Kral:
"A gruesome chapter in our country’s history has come to a close, but that does not mean progress should stop. I am happy that justice was served to George Floyd, his family, and his loved ones.
I stand with the family of George Floyd who now have a resolution, though not an end, to their past year of heartache, frustration, and anger. I stand with my officers who continue to protect and serve the residents of Toledo each day. I stand with Toledo because we know our work is not done and will continue to look forward to the continued discussions and actions to repair and improve police and community trust."
Toledo Black Lives Matter activist Julian Mack:
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo):
University of Toledo President Gregory Postel:
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio):
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson:
Statement from Governor Mike DeWine on the Guilty Verdicts in the Derek Chauvin Case
“A jury in Minneapolis has spoken by convicting Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.“Our system of justice worked. The jury members listened to both sides, weighed the evidence, and came to this verdict.“As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd.”