Have we made progress? Black Lives Matter activists, leaders reflect on two years since the murder of George Floyd

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago on March 25, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Black Lives Matter activists here in Toledo are reflecting on it and on what - if anything - has changed.

Local activists say Floyd's death was the harsh reality of what life is like for Black people here in America.

They say there's been movement here, but they say huge strides still need to be made when it comes to police brutality and racism.

Julian Mack says the day George Floyd died is forever imprinted on his mind.

"The scream, the look in the eye of George Floyd, the smugness of the police officer and the repeated words of 'I can't breathe,'" said Mack, who is the spokesperson for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.

Just days after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, he and hundreds of others would protest in Toledo.

"It was a devasting event. In fact, to see it was just painful to even watch; that one human being could do that to another human being. But when it's law enforcement, it's just made it even worse," said Otis Gordon, who is the senior pastor at Warren AME Church.

"It's a bold wake-up call that we've not made the progress that we think we have made. And that is not only a systemic level that lack of progress exists," said Mack.

Two years later and Mack believes some changes have been made, but he says it hasn't been enough.

"It wasn't George Floyd dying that made public officials want to listen. It was the threat that property would be damaged that made them listen," Mack said. "Some of my worst fears have come true and that fact that we've returned to that status quo."

Gordon also says he's also worried about the crime happening within the Black community here locally.

"Here we are, at a time when violence is out of control and at the same time, reflecting upon what happened to George Floyd," said Gordon.

He says it's a difficult task for police and the community, but one that has to be done.

"I think every police department has to do some soul searching," Gordon said. "Ask themselves 'what can we do better? How can we better serve and protect our citizens in which we are hired to serve?'"

Mack says no matter how big or small, he's hoping for change and wants all people to continue to learn from this event, now two years old.

