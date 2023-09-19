Genoa man charged after woman's decomposing body discovered

Donald W. Dudrow III is charged with abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A Genoa man faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after police found a woman's decomposing body near Genoa.

Clay Township Police were called to the area of the 1900 block of State Route 51 on Sept. 14 for reports of a strong odor.

They found the decomposing body of a woman, later identified after an autopsy by the Lucas County coroner's office, as Laura L. Brown, 36, of Sandusky.

Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, was later arrested in connection with the investigation, Clay Township Police said.

He was taken to the Ottawa County jail.

The exact cause of Brown's death has not yet been determined, police said.

