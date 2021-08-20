Genoa football is back after capacity restrictions crutched fundraising efforts last year

Dozens lined up on Friday to buy their tickets and make their way to the stands.

GENOA, Ohio — Football season is in full swing for Genoa Schools after the district dealt with capacity limits last year.

Dozens lined up on Friday to buy their tickets and make their way to the stands.

"The start of normalcy coming back. It's exciting because we can have everybody here, like more of the town, more of the community come together," varsity cheerleader Ella Millner said.

Last year's limited capacity crutched Genoa's efforts to fundraise for the athletes.

"With the limited amount of spectators we were allowed to have, we, you know, it was a difficult year financially for us. There's a lot of responsibilities the athletic department has to cover financially, you know, from paying officials, buying equipment; things like that," athletic director Matt Routson said.

But, things are picking up with the concession stand back open.

"Well, the concession stand is split 50/50 between the band boosters and the Genoa FFA Alumni. With the help of the students, we run the concession stand and then split those proceeds between those two organizations to be able to help the kids afford things," FFA alumnus Julie Sprague said.

Routson said this year's booster fundraiser actually hit a record high.

"(We) made $31,000 for our athletic boosters. All of our facilities here at Genoa are completely funded by that: our boosters. We don't put any money... taxpayer dollars don't go into our facilities here," Routson said.

The money allows the athletes to excel.

"(It's) exciting. I'm glad that everyone can come together. It's like the little things. Like, this is something so small that I think we took for granted in the past. And now that we're able to all be together again, it's exciting and it's almost like starting over," Millner said.

According to Routson, you can support the athletes by attending games and buying tickets.

You can also donate when they hold their booster fundraisers.