Gathering for peace calls for end to violence in Toledo

Social justice, youth, and religious groups came together at Ottawa Park on Sunday to call for peace and an end to violence in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — At this point last year, there were 10 homicides in Toledo. We're up to 20 already in 2021.

But that's only pushing some groups even harder to inspire change, especially among our youth.

Several social justice, religious, and youth empowerment groups came together at Ottawa Park on Sunday to call for peace and an end to the violence.

The event was organized by the city of Toledo Human Relations Commission.

Stop the Violence committee chair Sierra Webb says they need to have more events like this to unite the community and reach the youth.

"Figuring out, how to get them to stop being involved with gangs," said Webb, "figuring out how to help them where they're lacking in school."

Webb stressed everyone is asking the same question, how do we stop the violence. She leads a committee trying to answer that question.

Webb says leaders need to listen to those who are most affected by the violence.

"Being in the communities who are most affected and starting to actually listen," said Webb. "Ask first and then listen to what they're saying they need and then providing it after that."

Social justice groups like the Community Solidarity Response Network joined together with religious leaders from every walk of life in the Multi-faith Council of Northwest Ohio for the peace gathering. Each acknowledged that everyone has a part to play in ending violence, especially among young people.

"We have all woken up so much collectively to the opportunities that we really need to be providing our local youth," said Brenna Reynolds, who leads the commission's youth committee.

Greater Generations is a local non-profit that provides job experience for kids, community service and tips and tricks on how to grow up and be an adult.

"Our jobs provide kids with their own personal income, gives them something to do, deters from criminal activity and negative behavior," said Greater Generations Executive Director Ebony Robinson. "And it's a positive thing transitioning to adulthood."

Robinson said there is no competition between youth development groups in the city. We need more in Toledo now, more than ever, to curb the violence.

"This is something that won't end. So we can't end," said Robinson. "We have to continually show just as much effort as the people that are doing the criminal acts."