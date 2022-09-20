Photography exhibit in Vistula district shows the 419 through new lens

The one-night-only display, at the corner of Locust and North Superior streets, invited guests to explore photographs of local buildings.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio was seen through a new lens on Tuesday night, at the pop-up art exhibit "Remarkable 419" at Gateway at Vistula.

The one-night-only display, at the corner of Locust and North Superior streets, invited guests to explore photographs of local buildings.

There were photographs of places such as the Libbey House, the Isaac Ludwig Mill and the Hylant Building downtown.

Remarkable 419 is a collaborative project from Tedd Long and Matthew McNulty, who are trying to share stories of local spaces.

"Matthew and I met a couple years ago, and his background is in architectural photography," Long said. "So we kind of merged our talents for, really, just a project we always wanted to do, which is, talk about the architecture and the history of space in the 419."

