Gas prices falling; why experts say this year is different

Fluctuating prices are found even in the same communities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the last few months, drivers have seen a steady decline in gas prices around Northwest Ohio.

When it comes to gas prices, there are a few contributing factors.

"Population has a lot to do with it. A more densely populated area might have cheaper gas prices because sales could be higher. We also found that the number of gas stations could impact the prices," Triple A public affairs manager, Kara Hitchens, said.

Hitchens also said all bets are off this year.

With the war in Ukraine, holidays and a prediction of more travelers because of a slow in COVID-19, Hitchens said those are the contributing factors that led to a gas hike.

Now though, drivers are seeing prices drop.

"When gas prices continued to rise we saw that consumers were like 'no, we're not doing this.' At five dollars a gallon people really started to examine their budgets and make significant cuts in driving," Hitchens said. "Demand slowed down. People were not buying gas [the way] they were previously and the way everyone expected them to for the summer."

Then came a higher supply, leading to the need to cut prices down at the pumps.

Even with drivers happier with lower prices, it's still higher than what people are used to paying.

"When I fill my tank up it's $80. Normally I would spend $40 to fill it up, but now it's about $80. I spent like $20 and only get four gallons," Steven Aranda said.

Another driver, Mir Ali, had this comment: "I try to be smarter about not taking two cars if we're going somewhere with the kids and we try to take one car to conserve on gas."