$2.38 a gallon gas promotions draw long lines at stations in northwest Ohio

A gas discount promotion attracted drivers looking for $2.38 a gallon gas Friday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Customers lined up for cheap gas early Friday as a conservative advocacy group offered discounts at northwest Ohio station.

Cars were waiting in a long line at Barney's Stop & Go on South Byrne Road for $2.38 a gallon gas.

Americans for Prosperity-Ohio offered the discounted gas there and at South Side 6 on South Main Street in Bowling Green for a limited time Friday.

In a news release the group said it organized the "pump takeover" to "highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working class families across the buckeye state and nationwide."

The group chose the promotional $2.38 a gallon price because that was the average price in January, 2021.

After reaching record highs in recent months, gas prices in the Toledo region have been trending downward according to weekly analysis by Gasbuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of gas fell 11.8 cents last week for a price of $4.79, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in Toledo. Prices are 0.6 cents a gallon less than a month ago and $1.69 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in the city was priced at $4.50 Monday, while the most expensive was $5.09. This is the third week in a row of decline in Toledo.

In its news release, Americans for Prosperity- Ohio said a recent poll it commissioned found that 75 percent of Americans reported that the increase in costs has impacted their consumer behavior over the past year.

The group advocates the U.S. government support more domestic energy production, reduce government spending and control the deficit.

Friday's gas promotion in the region is part of Americans for Prosperity-Ohio's nine-state campaign to draw attention to the impact of inflation on working families.