Local dealership auctioning 3 of Gary Shores' cars in memory of radio personality

A '66 Corvette, a '65 Cutlass and a '66 Oldsmobile 442 will be auctioned off online from Thursday to May 31 by Dave White Chevrolet.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Dave White Chevrolet in Sylvania will auction off three of the late Toledo radio personality Gary Shores' prized cars to honor his memory.

The online auction, featuring a '66 Corvette, a '65 Cutlass and a '66 Oldsmobile 442, runs from Thursday to May 31. Each car has been appraised by an independent firm, according to Dave White Chevy.

Dave White Chevy Executive Manager Joe Mehling said the auction honors Shores' memory by giving back to the community.

"He was always about giving back," Mehling said. "There wasn't a Sunday where he wasn't at a car show, at a radish festival, you name it, he was there doing good deeds for others. And this is an opportunity for people in the community to acquire a phenomenal vehicle because these are all great cars."

Extra proceeds from the auction will be donated to Veterans Matter, a Toledo-based national nonprofit that assists veterans struggling with housing insecurity.

The auction will be held on proxibid.com. More information on the auction and the cars, as well as their appraisals and galleries for the cars, is available here.

