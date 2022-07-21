x
Closure start date on Garden Road postponed

Bridge construction will close Garden Road between Albon and Holloway.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Construction that was supposed to begin on July 25 on Garden Road has been postponed until Aug. 1.

A contract was awarded to The Shelly Company of Thornville, Ohio to rehabilitate a bridge on Garden Road between Albon Road and Holloway Road in Springfield Township. It has been postponed until Aug. 1.

The road will be closed for a 30-day period while construction is underway. The closure is on the same road as MacQueen Orchards and a Springfield Township Fire Department station. 

The Lucas County Engineer's Office will be providing a detour route while the road is closed. The detour is as follows:

Albon Road from Garden Road to Airport Highway

Airport Highway from Albon Road to Holloway Road. 

Holloway road from Airport Highway to Garden Road. 

