Garbage truck driver rescues abandoned puppy in backpack near Cincinnati

A Rumpke driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a puppy Wednesday morning near Cincinnati.
According to Rumpke, Aaron Kinsel was working when he noticed a discarded backpack along the roadway in Colerain Township.
Kinsel then noticed the bag was moving. He then got out of the truck and found a 10-week-old puppy.
Rumpke said the female Boxer mix is being treated at a local veterinarian's office for dehydration and a broken leg.
“I felt like I was meant to find her,” Kinsel said.
Kinsel and his family decided to adopt the dog, who they are calling Tipper, named after a mechanism used on the back of residential garbage trucks that helps pick up trash containers.
“For their safety, as well as the safety of our customers, Rumpke drivers are trained to remain observant. We do our best to take care of our communities and always do the right thing,” said Kendra Catherman Cincinnati safety manager at Rumpke. “We are very proud of Aaron and delighted to make Tipper an honorary member of our Rumpke team.”