Future uncertain for Sundance Kid Drive-In theater in Oregon

The iconic drive-in is one of just a handful left in the country and a local non-profit wants to make sure it is around for years to come.

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Kid Drive-In movie theater in Oregon is a northwest Ohio staple. The business' owner, Keven Christy, has been running the drive-in since 2019. He said the owners of the land on which the business sits put the land up for sale about two years ago.

And that's causing complications and doubt about the future of the drive-in. The property owners' are trying to sell the land, the screens and concession stand. But, the other components of what makes the drive-in operate belong to Christy.

"If they want to continue it as a drive-in, they have to, in essence buy me out. Or I just pull out my equipment and move elsewhere, or sell it and off we go," said Christy.

In response to the potential sale of the property, a newly-formed non-profit called Save Our Screen has decided it wants to save the drive-in. The non-profit's Executive Director, Jennifer Beaver, said the organization would like to work with Christy.

However, when WTOL 11 spoke with Christy about the nonprofit and collaborating, he said he wasn't aware of their desire to work together with him. At the same time, he said he wasn't against speaking with them at the end of the theater's season.

The nonprofit has specific plans for the drive-in's future.

"We want to make it go back to the Parkside Drive-In, which is what it was when it opened back on April 27, 1949," said Beaver.

Christy said he isn't trying to buy the land and said he's not against change. But, he would like to continue to operate the drive-in, at least for the foreseeable future.

"I got another two or three good years before I really wanted to retire. We were really working towards getting here, the Sundance for the 75th anniversary," said Christy.

Save the Screen currently does not have the money to buy the property, but it is fundraising.

And when it comes to the 75th Anniversary of the drive-in they have big plans.

"To transition, to April 27th, 2024 which will be the 75th anniversary, it'll be a community drive in so everyone can enjoy it. Eventually we will bring in the first national museum of drive-ins," said Beaver.

So, now the question is, what's next?

"We are in contract now with the land owners. So now we are going full fledge to raise the money to pay for that," said Beaver.

Christy said he doesn't know and hasn't heard about any contract details but expects everything to move quickly when it does.

"For me personally, it's, you know, it's over at that point for me. Unless we can come to an agreement," said Christy.

If you want more information about Save Our Screen and its fundraiser, click here.

WTOL 11 will continue to follow this story.