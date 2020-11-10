Funeral held for Sylvania police officer

In memory of his service, community members gathered outside the gates of Toledo Memorial Park to say their farewells.

On Saturday morning, the Sylvania Police Department blocked off roads to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Veteran police officer Michael Shaw, who the Sylvania Police Department, describe as a highly respected officer and a friend to all, took his own life on October 3.

"We wanted to show, you know the Sylvania police that we cared. That there was a group of people, that with the current times with everything that's going on, that there's a group of people that actually care," said Mike Roby.

People came with flags and balloons, some sharing memories of happier times with the 43-year-old father who always had a smile on his face.

"He was a really good man. He seemed like he loved doing what he did up until pretty much the end," said Amanda Lawrence.

"He is a local police officer that I have known for about 15 years and, you know, he's a good police officer, he's a good person," added Roby.