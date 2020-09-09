Watch live: Funeral procession for Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz

Detective Skernivitz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Thursday, will be laid to rest Friday.

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio will offer its goodbyes to fallen Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz Friday as his funeral takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The service, which begins at 10 a.m., will be streamed live inside this story.

Friday's funeral service at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is private and open only to family, friends, colleagues and invited guests. Mask mandates, along with additional, appropriate health and safety protocols will be enforced within the venue and around the immediate Gateway area.

Friday's services begin around 9 a.m. with a procession from A. Ripepi and Son's Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. The route will take Bagley Road, I-71 and E. 9th Street to the arena. The procession is expected to arrive around 9:30 a.m.

We streamed live video of his funeral procession, which you can watch in the player below:

3News confirmed Wednesday that the funeral was moved to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist to maintain proper social distancing. The city called the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse management seeking a larger venue to hold the funeral.

Cavaliers officials say the funeral will be the largest event held in the arena since the start of the pandemic.

JACK Cleveland Casino will be offering free parking in its Ontario parking garage to accommodate the guests of the service.

The following road closures will be in effect at 6 a.m. Friday:

Carnegie Avenue: From East 9th Street to Ontario Street (1 eastbound lane open for access to Tri-C garage)

From East 9th Street to Ontario Street (1 eastbound lane open for access to Tri-C garage) Ontario Street: From Carnegie Avenue to Huron Road (2 southbound lanes open for adequate egress)

From Carnegie Avenue to Huron Road (2 southbound lanes open for adequate egress) Huron Road: Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue (local access to business and garages will be allowed)

Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue (local access to business and garages will be allowed) East 4th Street: High Street to Huron Road

Members of the public can view a live-stream of the event via the Cleveland Division of Police Facebook page.

"In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family in support of his children's education would be greatly appreciated," his obituary states.

Calling hours took place Thursday afternoon at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights. Masks and social distancing were required.

Skernivitz, 53, died in a shooting last week while in the line of duty in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue. Three teen suspects -- ages 18, 17 and 15 -- have been charged in the case.

50-year-old, Scott Dingess, also died in the incident. He was reportedly there as an informant.

“Detective Skernivitz was assigned to the Gang Impact Unit and was recently sworn in as a Violent Crimes Task Force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working on the national law enforcement initiative Operation Legend,” authorities said in a press release.