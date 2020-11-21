Funeral arrangements announced for Blissfield Twp. Fire Department Captain killed in crash

Captain Joe Gallo was killed in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a call on Nov. 17. His funeral services will be Nov. 25.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield Township Fire Department Captain Joe Gallo was killed in the line of duty while responding to a barn fire in Deerfield on Nov. 17 when the vehicle he was driving flipped on a gravel road. Gallo sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Gallo, a firefighter and EMT, had been with the department since 2014 and earned a promotion to Captain in 2017.

The Blissfield Twp. Fire Department announced funeral arrangements for Gallo will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Gallo will lie in repose for visitation at Blissfield Baptist Church, located at 717 N. Monroe St. in Blissfield, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, with 25 people limited in the room at a time to pay respects to Gallo and his family.

A firefighter religious ceremony will follow at the church at 1:15 p.m., with face masks required. Additional tents and space will be set up to accommodate.

The service will be livestreamed, with further details to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

After the religious service, a procession will take place to Pleasant View Cemetery at 435 High St., where Gallo will be interred with full honors.

Departments and dignitaries who wish to participate in the service and procession should contact Procession Officer Chad Conrad by email at funerallineup@gmail.com with the number of people and accompanying department apparatus.