ROSSFORD, Ohio — "I still have moments when I think his car's gonna come rolling in at night, dog's gonna freak out start barking. But reality is, he's never coming home," said Rebekah Stone, following her husband's sudden death.

The Stone family's world turned upside down when tragedy struck.

A few months have passed, but their loss still feels very fresh.

"He had the biggest heart. He always said he was lucky to be married to me, but I feel like the opposite," said Rebekah of her husband Josh.

Rebekah and Josh Stone were married nine years. The proud wife can't help but smile when she shares the story of how they met, on MySpace.

"He moved to Northwood where I was from and he thought I was cute so he messaged me and we started talking and the rest is history," said Rebekah.

The couple would grow their family. Their daughter Megan is eight years old. Rebekah describes her husband as incredibly funny, a big sports fan and loyal.

"Loved his family too, especially Megan. She was a daddy's girl and having a very hard time," she explained.

In July, everything changed for the Stone family. Josh at just 29 years old, was killed when he and a co-worker became trapped in an Andersons Grain Silo. OSHA is looking into what happened.

"It's a huge adjustment. Going from a family to now being a single mother and a widow all in one. My life changed in a flash that day," said Rebekah.

The community is now coming together, hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Stone Family on October 26. One of the organizers is a neighbor and someone who often worked with Josh along the Maumee River.

"He was a real fun, nice guy to be around. The one thing I could tell you about him was that he loves his family and always was concerned about taking care of them," said Bill Robb.

The fundraiser will be at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie in Rossford on the 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. It includes a complete spaghetti dinner, a cash bar, silent auction items, a bake sale and other activities.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting Bill and Lori Robb (419-779-0549), Brenda Williams (419-206-9386) or Kris Artz (419-410-8347). You can also buy them at the door.

Rebekah said she can't thank everyone enough for the support she's already received and for what's to come.

"Everything means more than I can say," said Rebekah.

