Fundraiser to benefit victims of March Tanglewood Place apartment fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fundraiser is being held May 23 to benefit victims of the March Tanglewood Place apartment fire.
At least 14 families were displaced as a result of the fire. Toledo Hemp Center is partnering with Wheelin On the Rocks bar & grill, 1515 W. Laskey Rd., to hold a benefit May 23 from 3-8 p.m.
The socially distanced event will include local entertainment, 50/50 raffle, food, bloody Mary bar and product auctions. All money raised will be given to the Toledo Area Buffalo Soldiers, who will then distribute it to the victims.
Those interested in donating items and/or services for auction can call the Hemp Center at 419-724-9588 or Wheelin On the Rocks at 419-214-0878.