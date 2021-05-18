Fundraiser to benefit victims of March Tanglewood Place apartment fire

Wheelin On the Rocks hosting event for 14 families displaced as a result of the large fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fundraiser is being held May 23 to benefit victims of the March Tanglewood Place apartment fire.

At least 14 families were displaced as a result of the fire. Toledo Hemp Center is partnering with Wheelin On the Rocks bar & grill, 1515 W. Laskey Rd., to hold a benefit May 23 from 3-8 p.m.

The socially distanced event will include local entertainment, 50/50 raffle, food, bloody Mary bar and product auctions. All money raised will be given to the Toledo Area Buffalo Soldiers, who will then distribute it to the victims.