TOLEDO, Ohio — A GoFundMe campaign was created to help pay for the funeral expenses of 19-year-old Amonie Ervin, who was killed in Perrysburg Friday night.

The organizer of the fundraiser, Sonya Thompson, described Ervin as an aspiring artist who had released an eight-track album in 2018 and uploaded his music on SoundCloud.

"He was going places and was excited about creating his own clothing line. Amonie had so many talents that he was eager to show others," she said.

Thompson described Ervin's love for animals and said he carried cat food in his car for strays and would rescue dogs.

"Amonie was a 19-year-old tender-hearted kid. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and fantastic friend," she wrote.

Thompson says all the proceeds of the campaign will go towards the funeral and that Ervin's family will be forever grateful.

