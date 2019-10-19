Community raises money for family of 4-year-old boy battling stage 4 cancer

MAUMEE, Ohio — A fundraiser for a special little boy and his family was held at Maumee High School Friday night before the football game.

Four-year-old Wyland Hawk is battling stage 4 lymphoma cancer. He was diagnosed in August, according to his mother, Jill Hawk.

Every dollar that is raised will go to help Hawk's family with medical bills and transportation expenses to and from Ann Arbor, Mich., where Wyland is receiving treatment.

"Next month, we (will) go back every day for chemotherapy. Right now, we go once a week for medical procedures and chemotherapy. It's a lot for gas and travel expenses. I'm not working anymore. My husband is working four days a week for the care of our son, but we're doing the best we can with what we have," Jill Hawk said.

The days and weeks ahead for Wyland are uncertain. He's received two blood transfusions and is set to receive more rounds of chemotherapy. But it's been the support from the community that's helping Wyland's parents stay positive.

"We're just so happy with everyone who has been giving us love and support. It's been amazing and we just feel very blessed," Hawk said.

You can make a donation at Fifth Third Bank under the Jill Hawk Fund or Wyland's Warriors.

