Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ausko receives donation of body armor

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office K9 officer Ausko received a donation of body armor from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The bullet and stab protective vest was embroidered with the words, "In honor of K9 Fazzo."

Vested Interest K9s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.