Fulton County Senior Center resumes drive-thru and home delivery meals Dec. 7

WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Senior Center is resuming meal delivery and drive-thru pick up for those interested.

The meals are by reservation only and offered Monday through Friday, served at noon. Drive-thru pick up at the senior center and home delivery is also available.

Meals vary by day and feature items like braised beef tips and goulash. Each meal comes with bread or an alternate item and 2% milk. For a full menu, follow this link.

The Fulton County Senior Center suggests a donation of $2 per meal. Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299.

Meals will be not be offered on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.