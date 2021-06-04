Fulton County Senior Center set to re-open

SWANTON, Ohio — The Fulton County Senior Center will re-open Tuesday to residents 60 years and older.
The Wauseon site will be open for pickleball Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Line dancing is scheduled for Mondays at 1 p.m.
Tai Chi is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Group dining will resume at all locations July 6.
Hours and locations:
Wauseon: 240 Clinton Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Swanton: 217 Chestnut Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delta: 101 Northwood Drive, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Archbold: 210 Williams Street, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fayette: 305 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.