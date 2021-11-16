Fulton County Humane Society in a race against time to find a new location after given short notice to vacate its building

It's a busy time of year for the humane society, now faced with a new challenge. "We're not just moving a household. We're moving 50 cats and six dogs."

WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Humane Society is in a bind after being given short notice to vacate the building they run out of.

It's putting a strain on the volunteers, so they're asking for your help to be able to turn a tough corner.

Stephanie Moore, the office manager, says this is especially difficult because it's a busy time of year for the Fulton County Humane Society.

"On a day to day basis, we receive so many phone calls. Especially right now people want to surrender their animals," said Moore.

Volunteers are hard at work.

But Moore says there's added stress.

The owners of their building posted a notice to vacate the building last month.

The property is for sale and the humane society just can't afford it.

"So of course that puts us in a unique position because we're not just moving a household. We're moving 50 cats and six dogs," said Moore.

The humane society is looking to move to another building in south Wauseon, plus everything that goes along with that.

But with a looming deadline to be out of the current building by Nov. 30, money and time are both concerns.

"We have started a GoFundMe page. We need that money to be able to invest in the building and make the changes to make it suitable for the animals that we have," said Moore. "But also, we want to do so much more to serve our community with new programs that we can extend out to everyone."

Right now, the Fulton County Humane Society can't take in any more animals at its current spot unless the situation is dire.

With these four-legged friends first in mind, Moore is worried about what will happen next.

The Fulton County Humane Society says it is working with an attorney and hopes to reach an agreement to stay in its current building through the end of the year.

You can watch its full video here.

And you can donate to its GoFundMe page below, or at this link here.