2-vehicle crash in Fulton County closes roads Wednesday night

The intersection of County roads 16 and C in Clinton Twp. is closed for about one mile in all directions. It is currently unknown if anyone is injured in the crash.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash in Fulton County shut down the intersection of County roads 16 and C in Clinton Township Wednesday night. The roads are blocked off about one mile in all four directions, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

It is currently unknown how many people were involved in the crash and if anyone is injured.

The sheriff's office also said two helicopters are at the scene.

The intersection of County roads 16 and C is about 50 minutes west of Toledo.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 online and on air for the latest updates.

