2-vehicle crash in Fulton County closes roads Wednesday night

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash in Fulton County shut down the intersection of County roads 16 and C in Clinton Township Wednesday night. The roads are blocked off about one mile in all four directions, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
It is currently unknown how many people were involved in the crash and if anyone is injured.
The sheriff's office also said two helicopters are at the scene.
The intersection of County roads 16 and C is about 50 minutes west of Toledo.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 online and on air for the latest updates.
Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM
Connect with us on social media:
Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/
WTOL 11 newsletter - /email
WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205
Want more from WTOL 11?
➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.
➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!
WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.
Click here to get on the list!
Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.
Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.
WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.