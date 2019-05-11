TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Fu Sun was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty on one count of negligent homicide.

Sun's 4-year-old son shot and killed himself with the former trooper's gun back in May.

Sun was sentenced to six months in prison, but that time was suspended. He was also sentenced to two years probation during which he has to take part in parenting classes, and complete 50 hours of community service.

Sun had entered an Alford plea back in September, and was ultimately found guilty. An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit to the act, but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.

Lucas County Coroner Diane Scala-Barnett previously stated that all evidence points to the boy having shot himself in the face at his home with an unsecured weapon. The weapon the boy used was his Sun's "back-up" weapon.

The death has been ruled as an accident.

