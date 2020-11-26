Frontline workers, making sacrifices for holidays, plead with community to follow pandemic guidelines

Shannon Poellnitz, a LPN, says if you're not going to think about yourself, at least consider an elderly family member, child or anyone else you're around.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Doctors, nurses and those in the medical field work tirelessly to save lives and heal others.

This Thanksgiving, they're making even bigger sacrifices as hospitals face a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

It means taking care of other people and taking themselves away from family.

"This year has been - like, it's requiring us to work more in the holidays. So, this year definitely has been, we have to work more," said a Medical Assistant for Mercy Health who wished to remain anonymous.

Whether it is serving patients or spending time with family, in the era of the pandemic, healthcare workers are still trying to get into the Thanksgiving spirt.

"My plan is to have a small gathering. Just my husband, my daughter, couple grandkids. Wear masks. If you're gonna have a gathering for Thanksgiving, I encourage you to wear masks," said Tammy Parish, a RMA with ProMedica.

However, for some like Shannon Poellnitz, a LPN with ProMedica, it means steering away from traditions.

"I have a fairly large family, and we always have a big Thanksgiving dinner and it's just... Right now we can't do it," said Poellnitz, who plans to only spend the holiday with her fiancé.

ProMedica and Mercy Health employees say plans have changed because of what they've witnessed first-hand inside of the hospitals.

"We're seeing a lot, a lot of COVID tests come back positive," said Parish.

"It's really hard. Especially like the elderly people, you know, that don't have a lot of family support. They are scared, number 1. And since really there's no vaccine, all the docs can do is treat the symptoms," added Poellnitz.

Those on the front lines are pleading with everyone to make small sacrifices, such as not hosting or attending large gatherings.

"If you're not gonna think about yourself, think about that elderly family member. Or a child, you know, anybody. Anybody can get it," said Poellnitz.

"We just want the number to go down. We want to be able to go back to normal life. Just wait few months until like maybe this all clears out, the vaccine comes out and we all can go back to normal," added the medical assistant.