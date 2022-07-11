Frontier Airlines now offering nonstop flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale; fares start at just $69

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood becomes the 12th nonstop destination served by Frontier Airlines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — With temperatures in Northeast Ohio set to become a lot more seasonable soon, you might be thinking about getting away to somewhere warm.

Frontier Airlines has just the solution.

Over the weekend, the carrier began nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares for as low as $69 for a limited time.

“We’re thrilled to connect Cleveland area consumers to the ever-popular destination of South Florida,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Escaping the Midwestern winter just got a lot easier thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’

In order to take advantage of the $69 introductory fare, you must purchase your tickets by 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, 2022. Fares are valid for non-stop travel during various days of week through Mar 1, 2023. Also, 7-day advance purchase is required.

The following blackout dates apply; Nov. 23, 26-28, 2022, Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2023.

“We are excited to see Frontier’s continued investment in Cleveland by adding Fort Lauderdale as their newest route,” said Interim Airport Director Dennis Kramer. “We look forward to this opportunity, offering more destinations for Northeast Ohioans.”

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood becomes the 12th nonstop destination served by Frontier Airlines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Click here to buy tickets and check flight times.