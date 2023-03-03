Trees fall across Toledo as rain, snow slam region Friday

There were several reports of crashes on interstates and highways, some ponding and flooding on roadways and downed power lines and trees.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's severe weather that swept through northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan caused headaches and nightmares for homeowners in the region. There were several reports of crashes on the interstates and highways, some ponding and flooding on roadways and downed power lines and trees.

Area residents said they had complained to the city of Toledo several times about the very trees that were uprooted Friday falling onto homes and roads.

Toni Kinner, who has lived on Shirley Avenue in west Toledo since 2006, said the city's trees on her street between the sidewalk and the street all seemed to be dead and have been dangerous eyesores for years.

"I stopped parking [on the street in front of my house] because the limbs would fall down," Kinner said. "It didn't even have to be raining or windy for them to fall, they would just fall."

She said her neighbors across the street had a boat that got damaged back in 2022. Kinner said she has called the city about the falling limbs and the potential issues the trees present, too.

"I've called and they said, 'We'll have somebody come check it out.' I've never seen anybody," Kinner said.

On Friday afternoon, the tree in front of her neighbor's house came crashing down, just narrowly missing the home. While the neighbor didn't want to speak on camera, he's grateful his home wasn't destroyed.

Around that same time, on Bowen Avenue in west Toledo, another city tree fell into the owner's front yard, blocking the front door.

Neighbors said the family was on the porch just before it happened. While the family said they were shaken by the incident but physically unharmed, they also declined an interview.

Both neighborhoods said they reported these trees to Engage Toledo. No one had heard back in both cases, and the trees are now on private property. None of the residents thought the whole tree would come down right next to or on top of the house.

"It kind of surprised me. It all came down at once. Mostly they're just losing big limbs, one at a time," Kinner said.