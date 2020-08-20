Frenchtown Fire Department investigating intentionally-set brush fires

The department says the fires have caused excessive damage to crops and pose a serious fire hazard to the surrounding area.

MONROE, Michigan — The Frenchtown Fire Department is investigating fires intentionally being set to large brush piles.

The fire department said the fires are being set along Sandy Creek and the Heiss Road corridor west of Telegraph Road.

Local surveillance video captured individuals igniting one of the brush piles near N. Telegraph Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The department believes this is connected to a similar fire set two weeks ago.

Officials say those responsible for setting the fires have been gaining access to the dry beds of Sandy Creek on ATVs in the late night/early morning hours to set the fires.

Officials also believe the ATVs utilize the railway access in and around the Stumpmier/Heiss Road area to access the creek bed.

The fire department is asking those responsible to stop this illegal and dangerous action at once.