French Quarter Square taking shape in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The latest destination spot for shopping, eating and working out in Perrysburg Township is taking shape.

Construction is in overdrive at the site of the former Holiday Inn French Quarter Hotel and Conference Center off Route 20 (Fremont Pike). The hotel and conference center was demolished in 2019.

WTOL 11 spoke with officials at River Rock Property Group - the ones behind the new French Quarter Square. They say after receiving feedback from the public, the design team wanted to maintain the New Orleans-style of the former Holiday Inn French Quarter property.

They've announced three tenants so far: Powerhouse Gym, Cyclebar (an indoor cycling facility providing rides designed for all fitness levels) and Biggby Coffee.

They tell us there will be three restaurants in the three buildings on site that will be open by spring/early summer 2022.

The development team also tells WTOL 11 that when you consider the investments being made by the tenants, the total investment/economic impact for the area, you're looking at a total economic impact between $25-30 million.

