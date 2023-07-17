Sandusky County dog warden looking for answers after dead dog found on Fremont bike trail

Anyone with a lead is asked to reach out to the Sandusky County Dog Warden or the Fremont Police Department. Contact information is listed in the article.

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police officers found a dead dog laying belly up at the bottom of a hill by the Sandusky River Sunday after people on a trail near Roger Young Memorial Park reported a puddle of blood at the mouth of one of the tunnels.

Officers responding to the report followed the blood stains to a rocky cliffside overlooking the river, eventually finding the dog. which has an unknown name, no collar and no microchips. Limited information is known about the dog, Sandusky County Dog Warden Kelly Pocock said. She was a two-year-old female pitbull mix and her preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head.

Pocock said it was a remarkably violent scene that stands out during her more than 20 years in the occupation.

"This is probably the second time I've seen violence to this extent,” Pocock said.

"We don't know what caused that blunt force trauma, so we will be sending the dog's body out for a necropsy to determine cause of death and potential instruments used."

Returning to the scene Monday morning, dog warden agents said the facts of the case are concerning.

The dog was beaten to death on the trail during the daylight, between 10-11 a.m., only half a mile from a heavily populated park.

Pocock said this leads the investigation to two possibilities.

"So it could have been they were walking through here and the dog attacked them and they had no choice but to defend themselves with a rock, and it was self defense,” she said.

Or, it was something much more sinister and could be indicative of a dangerous person in the Fremont community.

"If it is just an act of cruelty, and animals are just the first step, then it escalates," Pocock said. "With this violent behavior, it escalates to kids and then adults. So if we can stop it at animals, then we can get a potential killer off the streets."