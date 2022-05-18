Fremont Rotary raising funds to help pay for River Cliff Park lodge project

The Sandusky County Parks District was gifted a former nine hole golf course in 2017 and want to renovate the club house into a community space.

FREMONT, Ohio — Five years after a new county park was established in Fremont, local leaders are working towards now making it into a vibrant community space.

A former nine-hole golf course was gifted to the Sandusky County Parks District and renovated to become the River Cliff Park in Fremont. Now, the parks district and Fremont Rotary are partnering to raise $1.5 million to renovate the former club house into a park lodge.

The goal is to offer the lodge space as a multipurpose event hall for the community.

"People can bring a caterer down and have weddings, they can have giant celebrations, businesses can use it for a training facility, they can use it for their corporate outings. It really is going to have an ability to be used 365 days a year," Roger Kuns, vice-chair for the Fremont Rotary Centennial Project, said.

"What we're expecting is to be able to utilize this building year-round and be able to bring the public into these spaces and create memories," Andrew Brown, Sandusky County Parks District director, said.

The rotary's fundraising campaign is for their upcoming centennial and aims to gift funds to both the lodge project and the proposed downtown Fremont amphitheater.

Since establishing River Cliff Park, the parks district has always known they've wanted to utilize this building, as there aren't too many structures like it in the park system.

"A lot of people know this place, so people from Sandusky County already know what's here. And being able to upgrade what's existing and make it our own is going to be really important too," Brown said.

The goal is to have both this lodge project and the downtown Fremont Amphitheater project completed in time for the Fremont Rotary centennial in 2026.