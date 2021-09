Police say 16-year-old Mercedes Chellis was last seen on Friday and may be with another missing juvenile from the county.

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police are on the lookout for two missing juveniles.

Police say 16-year-old Mercedes Chellis was last seen on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

They say she may be with another missing juvenile, Uriah Twardzik, who is also missing from the county.