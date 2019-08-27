FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police are searching for a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest and a history of violent crime.

On Tuesday, there was a heavy police presence on the city's east side as they searched for subject Aaron Stewart. Stewart is described as a black male, 5'7" and around 140 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos.

Fremont police want the public to know that there is no threat to the public at this time. However, they are erring on the side of caution.

Police advise residents to not approach Stewart if they see him. Citizens should call 419-332-6464 or 419-332-2613 if they have any information on his whereabouts.

