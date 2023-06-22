Rallying around Ryker: Local organization fundraises for toddler with heart defect

According to the CDC, about one in four children born with a heart defect has a critical congenital heart defect, also known as CHD.

CLYDE, Ohio — About one in four children born with a heart defect has a critical congenital heart defect, also known as CHD, according to the CDC.

Ryker Freeze, a two-year-old from Clyde, Ohio, is preparing for his third open heart surgery in August. His mother, Lori Freeze, said she's so proud of the little person he's becoming.

"It doesn't seem like it slows him down or bothers him," she said. "He just powers through everything and he is the strongest person I have ever met."

Ryker, who celebrated his second birthday on Monday, has had more surgeries, taken more medication and gone to the doctor and stayed at the hospital more times than many can even imagine. He was born with several critical congenital heart defects.

Lori said his diagnosis took everyone by surprise since no one in the family has had CHD. Plus, Ryker is her fourth child and the family assumed the new baby's life would be a breeze.

"He's had three open heart surgeries, a diaphragm surgery and is getting ready for another open heart surgery in August. He's had five five heart caths," Lori said. "It's just one thing after another. One doctor after another. One appointment after another."

She said what's amazing about him, is that by just looking at him, you'd never know the battle he's fighting. Since his birth, the joyful toddler is filled with and surrounded by love.

A happy surprise came one day when Lori said she got a message from TEAM JENNY, a Fremont-based running organization that raises money for children struggling with medical issues through.

Last year's TEAM JENNY run raised $15,000 dollars. Lori hopes Ryker's run on Saturday can raise just as much, if not more