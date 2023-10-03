Fremont Latino community leaders recognized at 2nd Annual Estrella Awards

The awards are a part of Hispanic Heritage Month and aim to shine the spotlight on Latino leaders who can be an inspiration to younger generations.

FREMONT, Ohio — The city of Fremont held it's largest event for Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday, honoring Latino community leaders.

The second annual Estrella Award Ceremony was held at Terra State Community College.

Estrella means "star," and the awards handed out were for guiding lights in the Latino community from four areas: government, education, business and community service.

"They will see Latinos in different aspects in business and whatever, but they don't really know their story and how they arrived at their success," said Lydia Alejandro, director of the non-profit La Voz de la Comunidad, Inc.

Organizer Lydia Alejandro said Fremont is a more welcoming community towards Latinos than most other communities and she wants to continue promoting that Hispanic members of any population should be viewed as an addition, never a subtraction.

The way to do that is to publicize the work of Latino leaders to act as an inspiration to the younger generation.

"Children who may not have those mentors in their life, but they can look up to me or others in my position," said education Estrella Award recipient and retired teacher Melba Lozano

"You're just starting out and you think that the mountain is too high, but here we are," said Alejandro. "We've got these community leaders who have climbed that mountain and they've achieved it, and you can too."

The final recipient for government was current Fremont mayor Danny Sanchez who became the youngest mayor in Fremont history at 32-years-old back in 2016.

Sanchez said Tuesday's award wasn't about his accomplishments, but rather the accumulated work of everyone that has gone before him.

"My dad and my family, they did go through some sacrifices, but they went through them to make it better for us and that's what I'm doing for the kids in my community," said Sanchez. "If we can turn those negative things into something positive, we're only stronger together." said Sanchez.

You can email Lydia Alejandro at lyd12alejandro@yahoo.com to nominate someone for next year's Estrella Awards.