Fremont City Schools heading toward mask mandate

Fremont board of education members voted to give Superintendent Jon Detwiler power to issue a mask mandate for the district amid rising case and quarantine numbers

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a nearly three hour meeting, Fremont City Schools board of education voted to give the superintendent power to issue a mask mandate.

Superintendent Jon Detwiler recommended a temporary three-week indoor mask mandate to board members at a special meeting Thursday night. Masks will be required starting Monday, Sept. 27 at all Fremont schools. The mandate will run for three full school weeks.

Detwiler believes it will help keep kids in school by cutting down on the number of kids who need to quarantine. While many parents agreed, many also still believe it should be their choice.

"Let the parents be the parents and schools be the schools," one parent said. "I don't come into your home and tell you what to do."

Masks continue to be a hot button issue a month into the new school year. Fremont Schools has nearly 80 cases so far and close to 400 students and staff who have had to quarantine. For perspective, 800 people quarantined the entire school year last year.

"We are seeing sicker people at the younger age and our younger people are getting sicker," a local doctor said who came to speak to board members.

Some students we spoke to say they have no problems wearing a mask, especially since some classmates have compromised immune systems or are at more risk.

"My peers, I feel like kids listen to management," freshman Jayden Withrow said. "They listen to higherups. And I think what we need is for administrators to tell us we need to wear them."

Right now, if a student is unmasked and exposed within six feet of someone infected, they have to quarantine. But if you're masked, you only have to quarantine if you have been within three feet of an infected person. It's something parents and board members believe will make a difference.

"There are number of students who are in quarantine who may not have to be, and could be in their classroom with their teachers, with their lessons, could be significantly reduced," board member Shantel Laird said

Some parents think the choice should still be theirs on masking up. One woman literally dropped her own research on the board's desk saying masks don't work. Another parent says it's an overreach by educators.

"You know, what's stopping you from taking our kids, stabbing them in the arm and sending them back to us without us even knowing?" he said.

But board members believe avoiding virtual learning and keeping kids in school is most important. And they believe masking up will help protect others.