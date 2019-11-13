Fremont asking businesses to donate Christmas tree ornaments

FREMONT, Ohio — It's only mid-November, but the city of Fremont is already getting ready to celebrate Christmas.

For the 6th year, Fremont will be lighting up their holiday Christmas tree on Friday, Nov. 29. After that, downtown businesses will hold a special holiday open house on Dec. 6 and 7, followed by a nighttime parade on the 7th at 6 p.m.

But leading up to the Christmas lighting, a new event is aiming to decorate the 40- to 50-foot tall tree in handmade local ornaments.

Local businesses and organizations can make a handmade ornament, and donate it to the Fremont Downtown Inc offices to be displayed on the tree.

The only qualification is the ornament has to be 1 foot by 1 foot in dimensions.

The goal is to get local groups more involved in the holiday celebration that has grown every year.

"The whole idea is to make it look unique and beautiful. So, you can put as much into it, or as little as you want. And yeah, we're not charging anybody anything, you just donate it. We have some local manufacturers that have already said we're going to do something. So we're super excited about it and again, it just makes it a little more personal," said Kristie Bilger, Director of Downtown Fremont Inc

The deadline to submit your ornament to have it displayed on the Downtown Fremont Christmas Tree is Nov. 22.

