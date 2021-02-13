Freezing temperatures cause AAA to assist record number of stranded drivers

AAA says it has helped more than 1,500 stranded drivers in northwest Ohio from Sunday to Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 1,500 drivers were stranded in northwest Ohio over the last week, according to AAA. That's triple the amount of calls they normally get this time of year.

Most of the calls were for dead batteries from cold temperatures and tows for drivers stuck in snow.

AAA says to prevent your battery from dying, be proactive and have it tested. If it's even questionable, get it replaced.

Extremes are what really wipe the batteries out according to Matt Barnes, the manager of AAA in Toledo. "Extreme heat, extreme cold. That car has to work twice as hard to start in cold weather and a battery that's marginal will fail in these kinds of extremes," said Barnes.

More things you can do to prevent yourself from getting stranded are check your tire pressure before you hit the road. Make sure it's at the recommended amount of pressure. Also, make sure your windshield wipers are working and your windshield washer fluid tests below 20 degrees so it doesn't freeze on you.

Now say you do find yourself stranded, it's important to remember safety.

Barnes says, "Don't get out of the car because when the roads are bad, there's a very good chance someone could slide over and actually injure you."