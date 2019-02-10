TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've ever wanted to channel your inner Robin Hood, now is your chance.

The Metroparks Toledo are offering free archery lessons for you and your family.

The courses target beginners, so you just need to show up with a willing attitude, Matt Cleland, Metroparks deputy director and archery instructor, said.

Instructors will provide all the equipment at Westwinds Metropark. This metropark is located on Geiser Road in Holland, near Toledo Express Airport.

Whether your style is Katniss Everdeen or more Green Arrow, the 173-acre park has something for everyone. The archery course features static targets 20 to 75 yards away and an elevated shooting platform.

If you're wanting to up up your game, the 3D trail features 13 shooting stations with more than 30 realistic animal targets in lifelike positions.

With increases in technology of the bows and arrows, Cleland said he can have beginners shooting within a bullseye in the first lesson.

"Just come out," Cleland said.

The next archery courses are offered Oct. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can register and find more information at online and Metroparks Toledo's Facebook page.

You'll be able to put those archery skills to use next weekend for the Metroparks' Spooktacular event.

The night-time Halloween party will feature a costume-themed archery shoot.

Instructors will walk you through the course. If you have your own equipment, test your skills on the zombie 3D course. If you need a bow, the Metroparks will provide the gear for beginners 8 and up on the static range.

Snacks and a campfire will keep you warm and full throughout the night. Just head out to Westwinds Metropark Oct. 11 to 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. for a spooky time.